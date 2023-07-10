Vermont faces a rare high risk for flooding. Here’s why these days are so deadly and devastating

 Seth Harrison/USA Today Network/Reuters

(CNN) — A dire and potentially catastrophic situation is unfolding across parts of New England and New York, where continuous rounds of heavy rain parked over the region are triggering flash flooding of epic proportions.

This system has already proven impressive and deadly. Nearly 8 inches of rain fell in just six hours in Orange County, New York, on Sunday at the US Military Academy at West Point. That was a 1-in-1000-year rainfall event for the location – one that is so intense, it usually only occurs once every 1,000 years.