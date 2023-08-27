(CNN) — Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Yucatán in Mexico from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for the western tip of Cuba in the provinces of Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth.