(CNN) — Some communities across Florida’s west coast battered by Idalia’s deluge and ferocious winds endured a “life-changing event,” an official says, after the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend region in at least 125 years delivered record water levels, damaged thousands of homes.

Idalia, after making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning, also battered parts of southeast Georgia and the Carolinas, flooding coastal areas and leaving hundreds of thousands of power outages. A tropical storm as of 2 a.m. ET Thursday, Idalia was causing dangerous flash flooding in parts of North Carolina and threatened more of the same through the morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

