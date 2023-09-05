(CNN) — A newly-formed tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean could soon become a named storm – then a powerful Category 4 hurricane – as the season approaches its typical peak in early September.

Tropical Depression 13 formed Tuesday morning in the central tropical Atlantic, almost 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Tuesday. The next tropical storm will be given the name Lee.