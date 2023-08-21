Texas under tropical storm warning for storm expected Tuesday morning

(CNN) — Areas along the South Texas coast are under tropical storm alerts for a yet-to-form system that could start lashing the area with wind, rain and coastal flooding as soon as Tuesday morning.

This broad area of showers and thunderstorms in the central Gulf of Mexico is being called Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 by the National Hurricane center because it has the potential to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm but hasn’t yet done so. The designation allows the hurricane center to issue critical alerts warning of a storm’s arrival before it has technically formed.