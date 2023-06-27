Texas’s nighttime temperatures are a symptom of a new, more dangerous kind of heat wave

(CNN) — A brutal heat wave is expanding across Texas and the South this week, impacting millions of Americans with triple-digit temperatures and extreme humidity that is cranking up the heat index, making it feel hotter than 110 degrees in some of the region’s most populous cities.

But forecasters are warning that there is a more dangerous aspect to this heat wave, and one that is becoming more common because of the climate crisis: overnight temperatures are not cooling down enough, offering little reprieve from the oppressive heat — particularly for people who don’t have access to air conditioning.

CNN’s Brandon Miller, Monica Garrett and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.