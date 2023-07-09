(CNN) — Slow-moving storms that have left at least one dead in Orange County, New York, are dumping heavy rainfall at intense rates over parts of the Northeast, forcing road closures, water rescues and urgent warnings about life-threatening flash floods.

Already, floods have inundated roadways in parts of New York, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed state police and swift water rescue teams as the state braces for more road floods and washouts.

