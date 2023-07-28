(CNN) — The brunt of extreme heat that has been choking the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions this week is expected to end late Saturday, but many in southern US are set to endure suffocating temperatures for a few more days as heat-related deaths rise.

Various heat alerts persist for millions stretching from Missouri to Virginia and New Jersey, but most of them are expected to expire Saturday night. During the day, temperatures will not let up.

CNN’s Eli Masket, Chris Boyette, Robert Shackelford and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.