Record-strong heat dome fueling some of the worst heat of the year

(CNN) — Tens of millions of people are sweltering under one of the strongest, most brutal heat domes on record this week as record-shattering temperatures create dangerous conditions across more than 20 states.

Excessive heat warnings, the most severe form of heat alert, spanned more than 1,100 miles on Wednesday, from the Gulf Coast northward to central Minnesota.

CNN’s Robert Shackleford and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report