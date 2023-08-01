(CNN) — One of the most exceptional heat streaks in US history finally ended Monday when Phoenix’s high temperature peaked under 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in a month, a cumulative toll that has catapulted the city to the top of the record books. But the heat is far from over for Phoenix and millions of others across the Central US.

Tuesday’s high temperature was 108 degrees in Phoenix, or 2 degrees above average. The 31 consecutive days at 110 degrees or above broke the previous record by 18 days.