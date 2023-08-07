(CNN) — Over 120 million people in the Eastern US are at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday that can hit communities from Philadelphia to Atlanta with damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes.

A very active thunderstorm pattern is expected over the next few days across large swaths of the country to the east of the Mississippi River. After battering the Ohio River Valley Sunday, a storm system is moving east, increasing the risk for severe weather Monday.

CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford and CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.