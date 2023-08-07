(CNN) — Over 600,000 homes and business were without power early Tuesday after severe thunderstorms battered a large swath of Eastern US on Monday and left at least two people dead, damaged neighborhoods and stranded dozens of people on a Maryland road for hours.

In Westminster, Maryland, dozens of people were trapped in cars for up to five and a half hours Monday after severe weather toppled power lines onto the vehicles on Route 140, state police said.

