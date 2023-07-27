More than 40% of Americans are at risk of extreme heat today

Pedestrians carry umbrellas during a heat wave in Miami, Florida, on July 25.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — A brutal heat wave is set to persist Thursday as more than 140 million Americans from coast-to-coast are under heat alerts, with parts of the Northeast expected to sizzle under their highest temperatures this year.

Dangerously high temperatures are creeping east into parts of the Midwest and Northeast over the next two days after extreme heat consistently smashed record highs in southern states in recent weeks.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Jessica Xing and DJ Judd contributed to this report.