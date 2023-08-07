Missing monsoon worsens Phoenix heat as Texas drought and fire risk grows

(CNN) — Record dry streaks and a long-lasting ridge of high pressure are teaming up to lock in dangerous heat and trigger an expanding drought across parts of the Southwest and Texas.

This is particularly true in Phoenix, which just endured the hottest month on record for any US city and still hasn’t had any measurable rain, even though the monsoon season, which is responsible for bringing the Southwest at least 50% of its annual rainfall, started nearly two months ago.