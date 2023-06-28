Mild Night...Heatwave Begins...Fire Danger High Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clear tonight with breezy winds for the Tri-Cities and gusty wind in the Yakima/Kittitas valleys overnight lows in the 60s. Summer heat has arrived as we start a warming trend for the next several days. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average and triple digits likely in the Columbia Basin. Fire danger is high due to hot temperatures and dry conditions. Remian hyper vigilant about fire safety...don’t be the spark that starts the next fire! Expect temperatures close to or in the triple digits on the 4th of July! Tri-Cities: Wednesday...Mostly Clear, Light Winds...65 Thursday... Sunny, Hot, PM Breezy...96/65 Friday...Sunny, Hot...100/6 Saturday...Sunny, Hot...97/61 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...94/62 Monday...Sunny...97/62 4th of July...Sunny, Hot...100/63 Yakima: Wednesday...Clear, PM Breezy...65 Thursday...Sunny, Hot...94/63 Friday...Sunny, Hot...96/60 Saturday...Sunny, Hot...94/58 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...93/59 Monday...Sunny, Hot...95/62 4th Of July...Sunny, Hot...99/63 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Follow Stacy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Driver okay after crashing into bank on Clearwater in Kennewick Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say City of Yakima asked to conserve water Latest News Haystack fire in Benton County expected to smolder for days "It's happening all around our community," Mirror Ministries celebrates recovery home for sex trafficking survivors Big gravel pile at Gilbert Park a stockpile for crews repairing Yakima streets Yakima Valley firefighters' mental health stressed by wildfires, overtime City of Yakima asked to conserve water More News