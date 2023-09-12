(CNN) — Hurricane Lee has prompted a tropical storm warning over Bermuda and is expected to weaken over the next couple of days, though the system could remain “large and dangerous” through the week, forecasters said.

The massive storm, which remains a Category 3 hurricane as of Wednesday morning, continued to churn northwest in the open Atlantic and was about 495 miles south-southwest of the island with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert contributed to this report.