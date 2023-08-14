Major heat wave creates dangerous fire potential in Pacific Northwest and Canada

(CNN) — The Northwest US has mostly been able to dodge major heat this summer, but it has arrived with a vengeance and could help to stoke and start wildfires, including in parts of western Canada where hundreds of wildfires are raging out of control.

People across parts of Washington and Oregon will face a rare “extreme” level of heat risk through Wednesday with temperatures expected to run as much as 20 degrees above normal.