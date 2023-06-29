Hot & Breezy for the Next Few Days Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Jun 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clear tonight with breezy winds for the Tri-Cities and gusty wind in the Yakima/Kittitas valleys overnight lows in the 60s. Summer heat has arrived as we start a warming trend for the next several days. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average and triple digits likely in the Columbia Basin. Fire danger is high due to hot temperatures and dry conditions. Remian hyper vigilant about fire safety...don’t be the spark that starts the next fire! Expect temperatures close to or in the triple digits on the 4th of July! Tri-Cities: Thursday Night...Clear, PM Breezy...65 Friday...Sunny, Hot...98/65 Saturday...Sunny, Hot, Breezy...96/62 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...96/63 Monday...Sunny...97/62 4th of July...Sunny, Hot...98/65 Wednesday...Sunny, Hot...100/63 Yakima: Thursday Night...Clear, PM Breezy...64 Friday...Sunny, Hot, PM Breezy...95/63 Saturday...Sunny, Hot, Windy PM...92/60 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...94/61 Monday...Sunny, Hot...94/62 4th Of July...Sunny, Hot...96/64 Wednesday...Sunny, Hot...97/64 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Follow Stacy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River KAPP KVEW unifies brand, now known as Apple Valley News Now Latest News MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Tri-City Americans hockey player drafted for the Seattle Kraken 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River 600-acre Roza Creek Fire jumps containment, prompts Level 1 evacuations in Kittitas Co. Haystack fire in Benton County expected to smolder for days More News