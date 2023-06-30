TONIGHT.jpg

Clear tonight with breezy winds for the Tri-Cities and gusty wind in the Yakima/Kittitas valleys overnight lows in the 60s. 

 

 

TOMORROW.jpg
HEAT WAVE SAFETY.jpg

Summer heat has arrived as we start a warming trend for the next several days. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average and triple digits likely in the Columbia Basin. 

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday 11 AM - 11 PM

 

RED FLAG.jpg