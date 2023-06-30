Hot and Dry Weekend...Red Flag Warning Saturday Stacy Lee, Weather Anchor Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clear tonight with breezy winds for the Tri-Cities and gusty wind in the Yakima/Kittitas valleys overnight lows in the 60s. Summer heat has arrived as we start a warming trend for the next several days. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average and triple digits likely in the Columbia Basin. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday 11 AM - 11 PM Fire danger is high due to hot temperatures and dry conditions. Remian hyper vigilant about fire safety...don’t be the spark that starts the next fire! Expect temperatures close to or in the triple digits on the 4th of July! Tri-Cities: Friday Night...Clear, Breezy...65 Saturday...Sunny, Hot, Breezy...97/62 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...92/63 Monday...Sunny...94/61 4th of July...Sunny, Hot...96/62 Wednesday...Sunny, Hot...100/64 Yakima: Friday...Clear, PM Breezy...63 Saturday...Sunny, Hot, Windy PM...92/58 Sunday...Sunny, Hot...89/59 Monday...Sunny, Hot...92/61 4th Of July...Sunny, Hot...94/63 Wednesday...Sunny, Hot...98/64 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Follow Stacy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Kennewick Police looking for suspect who allegedly opened fire on a truck, injuring driver 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Firefighters battle blaze at Yakima Arboretum UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. Latest News Art YOUR Way to celebrate grand opening of Pasco studio At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses Tri-City Americans hockey player drafted for the Seattle Kraken 'Full of mud': City of Yakima water treatment stalls due to debris in Naches River More News