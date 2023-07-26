(CNN) — Dangerously high temperatures that have already proven deadly in multiple states are expected to remain for at least one more week, as they also threaten ocean ecosystems and fuel wildfires that emit harmful particulates.

Tuesday continued to bring unprecedented heat to parts of the US, particularly in Texas, Arizona and Florida. And over the next seven days – at least – more than 85% of Americans will experience temperatures 90 degrees and higher.

CNN’s Eric Zerkel, Laura Paddison, Robert Shackleford, Sara Smart, Joe Sutton, Dave Alsup, Michelle Watson and Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.