(CNN) — The search continues for a 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away in ferocious flood waters that left their mother dead in southeastern Pennsylvania as a powerful storm hammered the region over the weekend.

The children and their family were visiting from South Carolina and were driving to a barbecue when they got stuck in flash flooding, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Sunday afternoon.

