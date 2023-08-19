(CNN) — Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues.

Hilary is now a Category 1 storm churning maximum winds of nearly 90 miles per hour as it barrels towards San Diego at 18 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 550 miles away from San Diego as of 8 p.m. local time Saturday.

