(CNN) — Canadian wildfire smoke continues to plague the United States, triggering air quality alerts for at least 11 states across the northern Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes region Sunday.

From Montana to Ohio, forecasters predicted nearly 60 million people would see decreased visibility and poor air quality, including residents of Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Cedar Rapids and Cleveland.

CNN’s Eric Zerkel and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.