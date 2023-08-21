(CNN) — South Texas is bracing for heavy rain, flooding, powerful winds and dangerous rip currents as a tropical depression churning in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to strengthen and hit the state Tuesday as a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression 9 was stirring up maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and “moving fairly quickly” at 18 mph around 11 p.m. ET Monday, when it was about 260 miles from Port Mansfield, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

