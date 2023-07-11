(CNN) — A “perfect storm” is unfolding this summer, one climate scientist told CNN, as atmospheric ingredients combine to create deadly flooding in the Northeast and record-breaking heat in the Southwest and around the world.

Deadly flooding inundated parts of the Northeast, trapping people in their homes and killing at least one woman who was swept away by the fast-moving water. Rivers in Vermont rose quickly in the torrential rain on Monday to levels not seen since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

CNN’s Rachel Ramirez, Laura Paddison and Jennifer Gray contributed to this story.