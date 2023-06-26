(CNN) — Nearly 45 million people from southern Arizona to the Florida panhandle are sweltering under a worsening heat wave that is expected to expand its reach this week, bringing more dangerous triple-digit temperatures.

The scorching temperatures in the South are being brought on by a “heat dome,” which is created when a ridge of high pressure builds over an area, trapping air inside as temperatures warm – often to uncomfortable or even dangerous levels.

CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray and CNN’s Dave Alsup and Eli Masket contributed to this report.