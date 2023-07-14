Greenhouse gases are gases that trap heat in Earth's atmosphere creating a "greenhouse" warming effect. The primary greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are water vapor, CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone.
STATEWIDE -- The Washington Department of Ecology proposed a new regulation to restrict the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC's) or "super pollutants".
Manufacturers are expected to stop using certain HFCs in new air conditioners (including heat pumps) and commercial refrigeration equipment sold in the state.
A new refrigerant management program will be in place for businesses and industries for maintenance of existing equipment.
The plan is to ban the sale of new air conditioners and commercial refrigeration that contains the pollutant.
“The new refrigerant management program will address the approximately 3.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent that leak into the atmosphere every year,” said Len Machut, who leads Ecology’s HFC unit. “That’s equivalent to what comes out of the tailpipes of about 740,000 cars. While HFCs pose a real risk to the climate, the good news is that safer alternatives are readily available. Many manufacturers have already made the switch.”
HFCs are a type of fluorinated gas that have replaced chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as refrigerants because of the gases depleting the Earth's ozone layer.
With heat waves setting record highs, the demand for global cooling and refrigeration has shot up significantly. HFCs are now the fastest growing type of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, contributing to the global climate crisis.
