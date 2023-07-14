Greenhouse gas

Greenhouse gases are gases that trap heat in Earth's atmosphere creating a "greenhouse" warming effect. The primary greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are water vapor, CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, and ozone.

 Romaset // Shutterstock

STATEWIDE -- The Washington Department of Ecology proposed a new regulation to restrict the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC's) or "super pollutants".

Manufacturers are expected to stop using certain HFCs in new air conditioners (including heat pumps) and commercial refrigeration equipment sold in the state. 