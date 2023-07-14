Walla Walla, Wash. - The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance is celebrating Merlot in 2023.
Wine experts say the grape fell out popularity after Paul Giamatti's character in the 2004 film Sideways declared, "I am not drinking any (expletive) Merlot!"
But why not? I stopped by L'Ecole No. 41 in the Walla Walla Valley, where Winemaker Marcus Rafanelli says Merlot is one of Washington's signature grapes, and used in some of the most expensive blends in the world.
"It was my gateway wine," Rafanelli says. "Back when I was 21, it was the first bottle of wine I ever bought. And I don't think I paid more than $7 for it. But it was the first one that I ever put money on, and I've been a huge fan ever since."
At the Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine kick-off event at the Gesa Powerhouse Theater, podcast host M.J. Towler talked to local wine experts about Merlot. Towler tells me the grape has been undeservedly maligned.
"It is a sexy grape," Towler laughs, "and it can be ripe and juicy, and does add this character and this opulence to - in Bordeaux, the blends."
Towler says critics have called Merlot "flabby" and "one-dimensional," but he doesn't agree.
"I think Merlot, in the masculine, it's like Marvin Gaye, like a silky, silky soul singer; and then in the feminine for me it would be like a Whitney Houston: strong, powerful, but elegant."
Lagana Cellars Winemaker and owner Jason Fox tells me you can find both those characteristics in the Walla Walla Valley, depending on where you look.
"A vineyard on the south side of town might be a little more in your face, a little more bold...Something from the north side of the valley might be a little more smooth. So showing that variation over 10 miles is pretty insightful," Fox says.
You can compare and contrast local wines and taste the difference for yourself at Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine's Grand Tasting on Saturday, July 15. Dozens of wineries will be showcasing their latest releases at Corliss Motor Co. in downtown Walla Walla. You can purchase tickets to the tasting here.
In the end, the celebration is all about learning what you like, and what options are out there.
"I hope people come away knowing that wine is fun," Towler says. "You can be as serious as you want, but it actually isn't that hectic."
"You can taste wine every day of your life and not even get close to trying them all," Rafanelli says. "It's a life-long kind of journey though learning."
