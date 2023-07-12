UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation Emily Goodell - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yakama Reservation 2 deaths - July 12, 2023 YAKAMA RESERVATION -- Authorities have identified two men killed in a less than 24-hour period last week in the Lower Yakima Valley.Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy earlier this week showed 57-year-old George Elwell died of a gunshot wound to the head Thursday evening in White Swan.The following morning, two people were shot in Wapato and one of them — a man in his 20s — survived but was sent to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.Curtice said the second victim, 20-year-old Iasiah Tillequots, died from a gunshot wound to the torso.It’s unclear if the incidents are connected, but the FBI is investigating.Read more here: 0:38+2 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama ReservationCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend 'It's heartbreaking' | Franklin Co. authorities make break in 2019 murder investigation UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell Kadlec is now a designated Level II Trauma Center, the 2nd one in eastern Washington Yakima man sentenced to 300 months imprisonment after producing child pornography Latest News Walla Walla Community College Enology and Viticulture hosting Annual Pacific Northwest Wine Competition Walla Walla's "911 Addressing Verification Project" beginning July 17 Nick Brown announces campaign for Washington Attorney General WA Traffic Safety Commission increasing motorcycle safety patrols WSU possibly impacted by third-party data breach More News