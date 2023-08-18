Tokitae
Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - Tokitae, the last surviving orca of the whales that were captured from Puget Sound in 1970 and sold in captivity, has died. She lived in captivity for 53 years at the Miami Seaquarium, where she performed often under the name, Lolita.

According to a post on its social media platforms, officials with the Miami Seaquarium said she had started to experience "serious signs of discomfort" over the last two days. Officials said they believed she died Friday afternoon from a renal condition.