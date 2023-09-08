RICHLAND, Wash. — The non-profit Richland based performing arts organization The Rude Mechanicals is kicking off its 2023-2024 season with Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
The actors will perform three shows at the Fingernail Stage at Howard Amon Park. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The production is completely free to attend, thanks to a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation. But, the group is grateful for donations.
"It is pay what you will, there's no pressure to donate and it is free, but if you're willing and able, that would be great too," said Artistic Director Cyndi Kimmel. "But really we just want to create an event in the community that everybody can come to. All are welcome."
This is the second year the Rude Mechanicals has held a Shakespeare in the Park event.
One of the goals of the organization is to make Shakespeare accessible to everyone and ease any anxieties people may have over the language.
Annika Rex, who plays Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream says the cast and crew really worked hard at that goal.
"Because the actors have done the work to know what we're saying, you will be able to see that," she said. "You will be able to follow as an audience member. Oh, I get what's going on because they've done the work, and they through their body, through their voice, through the movement, you can follow the story. "
In addition to the free performances, several local businesses will be providing "Midsummer" discounts throughout the weekend.