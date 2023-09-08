  • Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Fire crews will continue to clean up hotspots after battling flames in Zintel Canyon Friday afternoon. 

It happened just after 1 p.m. when the Kennewick Fire Department responded to the call for help.