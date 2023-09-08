Zintel Canyon in flames, fire crews will continue to watch for hotspots Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated Sep 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Fire crews will continue to clean up hotspots after battling flames in Zintel Canyon Friday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. when the Kennewick Fire Department responded to the call for help.Apple Valley News Now had a crew on scene and said popping noises could be heard.No injuries have been reported at this time and no homes were damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News It's time to get ready for the 15th Annual Wishes and Wine Fundraiser Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Education Washington State, Oregon State seeking emergency restraining order against Pac-12 Erin Wencl Entertainment The Rude Mechanicals to perform for free in Howard Amon Park this weekend Jill Sperling Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Television Entertainment Information Community Cooperation Open Communication Personal Achievement Initiative Innovation History Kapp Tv Kvew Tv Abc Network Affiliate Yakima Tri Cities Area Apple Valley Broadcasting Inc. Morgan Murphy Media Elizabeth Murphy Burns John Murphy Network Programming Local Service Yakima-pasco-richland-kennewick Area Seven Counties Washington Oregon Kxly-tv Spokane Evening Telegram Company Superior Wisconsin Wisc-tv Abc Affiliate Madison Wisconsin Wkbt La Crosse John T. Murphy Superior Telegram Newspaper Publishing Wildfire Zintel Canyon Fire Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Zintel Canyon in flames, fire crews will continue to watch for hotspots It's time to get ready for the 15th Annual Wishes and Wine Fundraiser Great Night for Star Gazing...Summer Temperatures This Weekend The Rude Mechanicals to perform for free in Howard Amon Park this weekend King County proposed $19/hour minimum wage More News