YAKIMA, Wash. —  The City of Yakima has been hard-pressed to find a solution to parking issues in Downtown Yakima over the past several years, but city officials are hoping new enforcement efforts will help to free up 2-hour limit parking spots outside local businesses, where people tend to park for hours on end.

After years of having just one or two parking enforcement personnel for the whole city, the Yakima Police Department is now in charge of those operations and has hired five non-commissioned community service officers to handle both parking enforcement and animal control. 