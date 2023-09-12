YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima has been hard-pressed to find a solution to parking issues in Downtown Yakima over the past several years, but city officials are hoping new enforcement efforts will help to free up 2-hour limit parking spots outside local businesses, where people tend to park for hours on end.
After years of having just one or two parking enforcement personnel for the whole city, the Yakima Police Department is now in charge of those operations and has hired five non-commissioned community service officers to handle both parking enforcement and animal control.
For the past several weeks, those officers have been leaving warnings for people found violating parking rules across the city. They're using an automated system with a license plate reader that marks the GPS location of a car's license plate and if it hasn't moved by the time the machine scanned it again hours later, the driver will receive a citation.
"Issuing citations is really the last thing that the city wants to do" City of Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said. "The increase in enforcement isn't designed to increase revenue. It's designed actually to increase compliance with regulations."
Police announced Sept. 5 that the warning period had ended and that people would be getting issued citations. According to the city's municipal code, the typical citation for violating time limits in city parking spots is $50 for each violation.
"The enforcement efforts of the police department are now in full force," Beehler said. "The police department will be issuing tickets if folks are found to be parking illegally in any of the downtown lots or also on on-street parking."
The increase in enforcement coincides with a separate change made by the City of Yakima to its monthly parking permits for the five city-owned lots downtown, this one with the goal of providing additional revenue for the city to use to repair and maintain those lots.
People will now be able to purchase monthly parking permits for 60% of the spots in those lots instead of just 30% and the fee has increased from $40 to $50 per month.
"The increase in the charge for a monthly reserved space, the revenue from that will go directly to maintaining the parking lots in the downtown area and improving them, as well as some other infrastructure in downtown," Beehler said.
The change was codified in the city's fee schedule at the last city council meeting but was originally pitched to the council by local business owners as an alternative to other revenue options for parking maintenance that were being explored by the city last fall.
"Back last year, the council was talking about potential for charging for downtown parking in all of the five lots that it owns and possibly even for on-street parking and a group of business owners from downtown came to the council and asked them to give them some time to come up with an alternative and that's exactly what happened," Beehler said.
The Yakima City Council agreed to implement the changes after they were endorsed by the Downtown Association of Yakima in July.
