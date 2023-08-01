AHTANUM, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after authorities say he was shot multiple times while attempting to help a woman get away from a 34-year-old man suspected of domestic violence.
According to the Yakima Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, deputies were called just after 1 a.m. to a home on South Fork Road in Ahtanum. YPD Chief Matt Murray said details are limited at this time, but it's clear domestic violence was involved in the incident.
"I know it involved some kids and I do believe that the female party was trying to leave," Murray said.
However, as deputies were helping a woman at the front of the home, the suspect reportedly began shooting at them with a rifle and a 51-year-old deputy was shot three times. He was transported to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment, where Murray said he's in serious, but stable condition.
The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault and was booked into the Yakima County jail. Murray said YPD is handling the shooting investigation and as the deputy did not fire his weapon, there's no state requirement for an independent investigation.
"I think it is a reminder to folks what a dangerous job we have and I especially feel sympathy for deputies because they're often really far away from help," Murray said. "It's a really scary situation. There's only so much you can do and these deputies had to retreat and try to save one of their own."
Murray said domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls for police officers because people are often angry, frustrated or scared and there's a lot at stake, especially because of the law mandating arrests in DV cases in Washington state.
"Tensions are very, very high or you wouldn't be called, right?" Murray said.
Murray said those emotions are often even more heightened when the situation involved a victim attempting to leave their abuser. That's why domestic violence victim advocates stress the importance of having a safety plan in place prior to leaving.
“A domestic violence safety plan is thinking about all of the things you might need or things you need to do before they actually happen," YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty said.
Kilty said that includes things like grabbing copies of important documents, packing needed medications and making sure you have a place to go when you leave where you'll be safe. She said it also includes thinking about areas of your home you might need to avoid if the person you're attempting to leave comes back unexpectedly.
"We often recommend,don't go into the kitchen; there's lots of different types of things that can be used as weapons," Kilty said.
Kilty said they also suggest avoiding bathrooms or other areas where there is only one way in and out and could lead to you getting trapped. She said they also suggest telling a friend, family member or other person you trust ahead of time so that they know what to do in case of an emergency.
"We recommend people tell their neighbor, if their neighbor is somebody they're close to, that if I turn off the porch light, call the police," Kilty said. "Or if the porch light is turned on, you know, I have an emergency. Just thinking about what little things you can do now so you can get some assistance right away if something happens."
Kilty said a safety plan is something their advocates can help victims create and go through with them step by step in order to ensure they leave in the safest way possible. She said people can reach their advocates any time, day or night, by calling their 24/7 helpline at 509-248-7796.
More information about safety plans and assistance available through the Yakima YWCA can be found here.
