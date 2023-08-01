AHTANUM, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after authorities say he was shot multiple times while attempting to help a woman get away from a 34-year-old man suspected of domestic violence. 

According to the Yakima Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, deputies were called just after 1 a.m. to a home on South Fork Road in Ahtanum. YPD Chief Matt Murray said details are limited at this time, but it's clear domestic violence was involved in the incident.