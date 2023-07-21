police-generic-2_1500324220308_7509110_ver1-0.jpg

Man found dead in Toppenish, homicide investigation underway

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department has responded to three incidents this week involving gun violence, resulting in the deaths of four people — including two teenagers. 

Police said the latest incident happened Friday just before 4 p.m., when officers were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at a home near Lions Park, which is located at 509 W. Pine St. in Yakima.