YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department has responded to three incidents this week involving gun violence, resulting in the deaths of four people — including two teenagers.
Police said the latest incident happened Friday just before 4 p.m., when officers were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at a home near Lions Park, which is located at 509 W. Pine St. in Yakima.
Arriving officers reportedly found two high school-age teenagers, a boy and a girl, dead from gunshot wounds.
"It's a tragic situation," YPD Chief Matt Murray said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page. "Our hearts go out to the family. Hopefully, the community understands what a difficult situation this is."
Murray said they are investigating at this time, but will not be providing any additional details about the incident.
"We're not going to be releasing any more information, but there is no threat to the community," Murray said. "I would just ask folks to be patient and understanding that we can give the information next week when we have more information to provide."
Murray also asked that the community keep the officers and detectives in mind, as the deaths of the two teenagers mark the city's third gun fatality in 24 hours and the fourth this week.
Early Monday morning, 32-year-old Sergio Salinas-Gonzales was shot dead while sitting in the passenger seat of a car stopped at the intersection of East Nob Hill Boulevard and South 18th Street.
Police have identified 30-year-old Juan Rosales-Montes de Oca as the suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Less than 24 hours before the two teens were found dead, a 30-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the 1600 block of East Race Street. Police have found one vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting and are searching for another.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities has planned a Moment of Blessing at noon Monday in the 1600 block of East Race Street to "help bring peace and healing to this place where violence has occurred in our community."
Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said an autopsy Friday morning found the 30-year-old man had died of a gunshot wound to the neck. His identity has not yet been released. Slight said autopsies for the two teenagers are scheduled for Sunday morning.
"It's been a rough week for the community," Murray said. "It's been rough for the police officers and I just hope everybody understands and can support one another."
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
