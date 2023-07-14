YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies have been upgrading their technology to keep up with standards of modern-day policing and are almost finished installing their latest upgrades. 

The sheriff's office has received several new patrol vehicles that will replace aging cars that have outlived their usefulness under the wear-and-tear from traveling hundreds of miles across the county every week. The vehicles also have both the regular siren and the rumbler, which emits a low pitch, loud sound that's easier for some people to hear.