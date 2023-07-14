YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies have been upgrading their technology to keep up with standards of modern-day policing and are almost finished installing their latest upgrades.
The sheriff's office has received several new patrol vehicles that will replace aging cars that have outlived their usefulness under the wear-and-tear from traveling hundreds of miles across the county every week. The vehicles also have both the regular siren and the rumbler, which emits a low pitch, loud sound that's easier for some people to hear.
"The best part about having new vehicles is, you know, having a new vehicle," YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said. "Having the latest technology that we're allowed to have and also knowing that we can get to our calls without a car breaking down."
Additionally, those new vehicles and the rest of the patrol cars are getting outfitted with new in-car dash cameras that match the Axon body cameras the sheriff's office purchased last year.
"The dash cams are going to be great in the sense that we will be able to video wherever this vehicle drives," Schilperoort said.
There's one camera set up in the backseat to capture video of any suspects being transported to jail. The front-facing camera has two lenses; one records video and audio while the other is outfitted with an automated license plate reader.
The reader can quickly scan license plates and cross-reference the numbers with databases that list license plates that have been flagged as belonging to stolen cars or where a car has been involved in a crime. If any of the passing cars have license plates that have been flagged, deputies will receive a real-time alert that warns them to pay attention to that car.
"It will allow us eventually to find out if it’s a wanted vehicle, if it's a stolen vehicle, if it's a vehicle we need to be paying attention to because maybe there's a missing person related to it," Schilperoort said.
The automated license plate reader will later be integrated with the Flock camera system, which has similar functions, but can also track license plates in real time.
Schilperoort said the new dash cams not only increase transparency, but provide an added layer of evidence that can be used to back up the findings of their investigations once a case makes it to the courtroom. He said they’re still finishing the installation and testing, but people should start seeing them in use next week.
