YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima AppleJam Battle of the Bands is in its sixth year of offering local musicians and artists the chance to perform on a big stage on the Fourth of July.

Organizer Paul Crawford said the event on Tuesday will provide the nine bands and vocalists chosen to compete with a bigger stage than ever before at 40 feet wide. Competitors were chosen by more than 3,000 community votes cast on YakimaAppleJam.com.