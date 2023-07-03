YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima AppleJam Battle of the Bands is in its sixth year of offering local musicians and artists the chance to perform on a big stage on the Fourth of July.
Organizer Paul Crawford said the event on Tuesday will provide the nine bands and vocalists chosen to compete with a bigger stage than ever before at 40 feet wide. Competitors were chosen by more than 3,000 community votes cast on YakimaAppleJam.com.
"You're gonna see a lot of movement up on the stage and we've just got great new artists," Crawford said. "Iit's gonna be really good show."
Crawford said most of the bands have never competed in the AppleJam competition before and for many, this will be a new experience for them.
"An awful lot of people play in the garage, where they play to family and friends and they're just never seen by a big group of people," Crawford said. "The purpose is to give local musicians a stage and let them be seen."
The highest ranked band, soloist and the artist with the best performance will win $500 each. They'll also be competing for a spot performing on the community stage at the Central Washington State Fair this fall.
Bands include Monte Carlo, Invicta, 47th Parallel and Big Blue, while the vocalists are Legz, Michael Cabrera, Daniel Rincón, Grace Ziegler and David Castro. The venue opens at noon, live music rehearsals start at 12:30 p.m. and the competiton kicks off at 4 p.m.
AppleJam is part of the free Fourth of July celebration at State Fair Park, which also includes fair food, face painting, a kid’s fun zone, water features, a foam pit, a beer garden, carnival rides and a large display of fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
The event is presented by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan and sponsored by the Yakima County, the City of Yakima and the City of Union Gap, with special assistance given by Ted Brown Music.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLEVALLEYNEWSNOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.