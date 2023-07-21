YAKIMA, Wash. — With many Americans avoiding summer travel due to rising costs, it's easy to feel stuck, but visiting your local library could help.
At Yakima Valley Libraries, you can check out books on new hobbies that won't break the bank like stargazing, foraging or hiking. You can also brainstorm affordable day trips, check out a map to help you explore or borrow a free pass to the Maryhill Museum.
"If there's anything you're looking to do this summer, check out the library," YVL Collection Development Librarian LeNee Gatton said. "We can probably find something to help you do it."
People can visit any of the 16 locations across the Yakima Valley or track down the library's new bookmobile to find their next read or just to get out of the heat.
“Almost all of our locations have been indoors scavenger hunt coloring pages, summer reading activities," YVL Managing Librarian Georgia Reitmire said. "I just got a brand new coloring tablecloth at the downtown branch. Come on in and color it up, make it beautiful."
The library also has take-home activities, including storytime to-go kits and STEAM kits for children and a book club kit for adults.
“Each set comes with eight copies of a book," Gatton said. "We always have a large print edition available and audiobooks available, so you can get together with friends to talk about books."
People can also get reading recommendations through the online database NoveList, the NextRead newsletter or get a personalized pick from a librarian based on their interests.
"You say, 'I like this kind of book, this genre this author' and then staff will go out and sort of curate a few books to see if you like them," Reitmire said. "We're never offended if you don't like a book we pick."
Patrons can explore A to Z Food America, a database of recipes from across the country or check out a new cookbook to figure out how to maximize summer produce. They can also access thousands of free books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and other resources through their digital library.
"We're here and we want everybody here to use the library and visit with us and discover something new," Reitmire said.
Library patrons who want to stay indoors and avoid the heat can also borrow a Binge Box containing several DVDs that can be watched all together in a movie marathon.
"There are Rom-coms, adventure, horror, all kinds of things," Reitmire said. "You can rent a Binge Box and spend your day inside eating popcorn and drinking iced tea.”
Yakima Valley Libraries also wanted to remind people that they’ve eliminated overdue fees, so if you haven’t been in a while, you can bring in those overdue materials in without having to pay.
