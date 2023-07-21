Yakima Libraries Summer Fun Resources

YAKIMA, Wash. — With many Americans avoiding summer travel due to rising costs, it's easy to feel stuck, but visiting your local library could help.

At Yakima Valley Libraries, you can check out books on new hobbies that won't break the bank like stargazing, foraging or hiking. You can also brainstorm affordable day trips, check out a map to help you explore or borrow a free pass to the Maryhill Museum.