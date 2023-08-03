ZILLAH, Wash. — Yakima County's law enforcement officers and government officials held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the opening of the long-awaited Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab at the sheriff's office substation in Zillah.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said it's the first local crime lab in Washington state and will give local law enforcement the ability to process its own evidence within hours in order to get investigative leads faster, instead of waiting months or potentially over a year to get results back.
"Otherwise, investigations stall, they wait, they get stale, witnesses disappear," Udell said. "If we have that information upfront, that's a big deal."
Udell said the crime lab has a staff of three — two analysts and a lab manager — responsible for overseeing operations, including the new equipment they'll be using to process firearms evidence.
"What we're going to be able to do is is regionally be able to take care of the evidence cartridge cases and the testfire from firearms that are seized that shooting scenes, put them into this NIBIN system, which is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and what that does is it will be able to give associations to other shooting scenes to investigators in a timely manner," Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab laboratory manager Kathy Geil said.
Udell said that means if the firearm has been used in a different crime, they can use that information to potentially identify a suspect.
"If that gun has been used in other places, we're going to know where," Udell said.
Udell said while they do have the capability to process cell phone evidence, having the technology available at the crime lab will allow them to use it more frequently, especially on cases that might not usually rise to the level where it's needed.
"Every criminal in the world often has his cell phone with him when they commit a crime and cell phones offer a lot of information," Udell said. "Now we can start using cell phone technology on property crimes or lesser felonies. That is amazingly exciting."
However, Udell said the most exciting piece of new technology the crime lab will offer, from an investigative standpoint, is the Rapid DNA machine. He said they're still waiting for it to arrive, but when it does, it will increase their ability to identify suspects or clear persons of interest quickly.
"If it's a homicide and we have three people of interest and then we have a DNA that we pulled from the crime scene, then we can compare that to them," Udell said.
Udell said they'll get results in just hours instead of having to wait for months on end while leads dry up and the suspect is out of custody and possibly committing more crimes. He said for the time being, they won't be able to compare samples with the state DNA database and it'll take at least 18 months for them to get permission from the state to do so.
Additionally, Udell said while the Rapid DNA machine is a groundbreaking tool for investigators to get leads, the DNA samples will still have to go through the more rigorous analysis at the state crime lab in order to hold up in court. He said they'll be able to judge the success of the crime lab by looking at how many more cases are being solved.
"We're shorthanded, we're underfunded and by working together, we can overcome some of those hurdles so that we all can enjoy the case clearances getting better," Udell said.
While the crime lab is funded for the next couple of years thanks to a $2.8 million ARPA grant from the county, Udell said they'll be exploring long-term funding options to ensure the crime lab can keep going when the initial money runs out.
