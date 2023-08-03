ZILLAH, Wash. — Yakima County's law enforcement officers and government officials held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the opening of the long-awaited Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab at the sheriff's office substation in Zillah.

Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said it's the first local crime lab in Washington state and will give local law enforcement the ability to process its own evidence within hours in order to get investigative leads faster, instead of waiting months or potentially over a year to get results back.