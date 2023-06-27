YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Local firefighters are already dealing with more calls and fewer resources and with the added pressure of wildfire season, the stress is taking a toll on their mental health.
At the Yakima Fire Department, a staffing shortage has pulled firefighters away from the two days on, four days off schedule designed to give them adequate time to recover from the stresses of the job.
"A lot of these guys are working 72 to 96 hour shifts ... working four days, having one day off work and four more days," YFD Deputy Chief D.J. Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith said they're working on getting new recruits and probationary firefighters in as soon as November, but in the meantime, they're doing the best they can with what they have.
Just a few miles away, the mostly volunteer-based Selah Fire Department is transitioning to a 48-hour shift model for the very first time in order to keep up with their increased call volume, starting July 1.
"We held out as long as we could do it give the taxpayers the most bang for their buck, but it's gotten tough," Selah Fire Capt. Scott Willis said. "To uphold that level of service that we promised our community, this is what we have to do."
For years, the full-time paid firefighters have been working 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday and the volunteers have filled in the gaps during evenings and weekends.
Willis said the number of volunteers dropped during COVID and even though they're in a better position for recruitments this year, the summer is a difficult time to be relying on a volunteer-based firefighting model.
"It's getting harder to find full crews for the evenings; weekends are even harder yet, as we're in vacation season," Willis said. "I think families are just busier and it's harder to be as dedicated as folks did 20, 30 years ago."
In the meantime, Willis said firefighters continue to struggle with the increased call volume. He said the additional calls to fires at camp sites near the river and to wildfires put extra stress on firefighters, but it's often the calls where they have to tell a family they've lost a loved one or a home that hit them the hardest.
“The EMS part of it definitely takes the biggest toll," Willis said. "If we have a fire in a family loses their house, they lose everything. They lose everything they know. That's really tough."
Willis said the worst calls for him are the ones that involve children or that remind him of his family at home.
"Those are the those are the calls that get to me the most," Willis said.
Willis said one thing that helps him and his colleagues cope is the time they spend talking with each other and other first responders after a particularly difficult call.
“After big events, we try to have debriefings, after-action reviews, to kind of talk about these things, mitigate any problems that might come up before they start," Willis said.
According to a study from the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, about 20% of firefighters and paramedics meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder at some point during their career.
Willis said the stigma of mental health and especially PTSD among first responders is still prevalent, but he's seen people who have been able to access treatment and mental health resources to help. Sometimes, he said that means taking some time off to regroup.
"There have been some of our folks that have had to step away for two or three weeks, a month at a time just to kind of reset," Willis said.
Goldsmith said taking time off has also been beneficial for people struggling with their mental health at the Yakima Fire Department.
"Our job is just to make sure if someone needs a day off, we try and give them a day off to make sure that their mental health is there because we need them healthy and we want them healthy," Goldsmith said. "We owe that to them."
Goldsmith said firefighters also have access to a peer-to-peer support program through the unon, where they can share their thoughts and concerns with someone they know will understand where they're coming from.
"They take care of themselves and each other, their brothers and sisters, very, very well," Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith said things should get better this fall, once the new recruits start and are able to cover for some of the firefighters who have been working such a large amount of overtime. However, he said there are a couple of ways the community can help in the meantime, including by double-checking whether they need to call 911 to reduce the amount of non-emergent calls they have to respond to.
"I appreciate people calling 911, but if people see somebody that is down, take a few extra seconds to see if they're sleeping or if it's a true medical emergency," Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith said people can also help over the Fourth of July weekend by not lighting off fireworks that could cause a wildfire or a structure fire that may potentially cause someone to lose their home or their life.
"We run anywhere from 30 to 40 fires and it just depletes our resources that are already depleted pretty extensively," Goldsmith said.
Willis said for the Selah Fire Department, what they need most is additional volunteer firefighters, even though they were able to add an additional 15 at the end of May. He said they're always looking for more recruits because in a volunteer-based department, the level of response depends on how many of their volunteers have free time when the call comes out.
Additionally, Willis said having a wide pool of volunteer firefighters makes it so that the more difficult calls are spread around, instead of one group constantly having to deal with witnessing that kind of trauma.
"When we have more people running these calls, each individual's getting a little bit less of that," Willis said. "That would definitely be a help."
Willis said they start recruiting in January each year and accept applications until the end of September, which is when they start the hiring process. More information is available here.
