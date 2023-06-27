YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Local firefighters are already dealing with more calls and fewer resources and with the added pressure of wildfire season, the stress is taking a toll on their mental health.

At the Yakima Fire Department, a staffing shortage has pulled firefighters away from the two days on, four days off schedule designed to give them adequate time to recover from the stresses of the job. 

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.