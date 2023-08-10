Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yakima Valley College Yakima Valley College YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Community College's (YVC) 'College and Career Readiness Division' is open for registration for the GED and high school completion program.YVC is enrolling new students for the Fall Quarter 2023, registration is open through September 18.Tuition is as low as $25 per quarter.The College and Career Readiness Division is a program that allows you to earn your GED, finish your high school diploma, train for a new career or to learn English. Day and night classes are available at four locations in the Yakima Valley.Locations:Yakima Campus: S. 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98902 Grandview Campus: 500 West Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930 Toppenish Learning Center: 720 West Third Ave, Toppenish, WA 98948 Ellensburg Learning Center: 401 E. Mountainview, Ellensburg, WA 98926For more information, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yakima Valley Community College (yvc) College And Career Readiness Division Ged (general Educational Development) High School Completion Program Fall Quarter 2023 Registration Tuition New Students Training English Language Learning Day And Night Classes Yakima Valley Locations: Yakima Campus Grandview Campus Toppenish Learning Center Ellensburg Learning Center More Information Copyright 2023 Apple Valley News Now Rights Reserved Published Broadcast Rewritten Redistributed Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames Latest News Breezy Evening...Nice Saturday...Heatwave Next Week Community involvement in planning prep for new Tri-Cities high schools Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake More News