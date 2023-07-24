YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Salvation Army is struggling to keep up with the demand for food assistance as donations dwindle, but is working to spread any donations they do get to serve as many families as possible.
Captain Aaron Ruff, co-director of all programs and services for the Yakima Salvation Army, said they're serving more than 200 families each week and distributing about 60,000 food boxes per year.
"When we crunched those numbers, we thought something was wrong because that seems insane, but that is the level of which we are serving this community," Ruff said.
Ruff said the need has been steadily increasing alongside gas and grocery prices, but their donations haven't been increasing at the same rate. He said the Yakima Salvation Army food bank is currently operating at 30% capacity.
"During COVID, the need was elevated, but so was the giving," Ruff said. "The community really stepped up. They really helped us make sure that people weren't going hungry.”
That's not something they're currently seeing and as a result, Ruff said they've had to get creative to stretch the food they do get as far as possible.
Ruff said while they're keeping the weekly drive-thru food distribution from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, they've also added a "client choice pantry" that will be open during business hours at the Salvation Army's social ministries office at 9 S. 6th Ave in Yakima.
"People can come in and make a choice appropriate for their family and maybe there's some dietary dietary needs or cultural needs, for the food that they want," Ruff said. "It also eliminates waste. They're not just getting a box of product that they may not use. Being more efficient that way allows us to kind of spread what we have out over families that need it."
Ruff said in addition to needing donations of both food and money, they're also in need of volunteers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign during the holidays. He said that's why they're holding a Christmas in July volunteer drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wray's near 56th and Summitview avenues.
According to Ruff, people who sign up at the event and commit to spending four hours of the holiday season volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign will get a ticket that will get them free items or deals at a half-dozen local businesses.
"The more volunteers we have, the further those dollars go," Ruff said. "The more money that's raised in the kettle, the more we're able to support families in the Yakima Valley.”
