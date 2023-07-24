YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Salvation Army is struggling to keep up with the demand for food assistance as donations dwindle, but is working to spread any donations they do get to serve as many families as possible.

Captain Aaron Ruff, co-director of all programs and services for the Yakima Salvation Army, said they're serving more than 200 families each week and distributing about 60,000 food boxes per year.