YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department has launched a new cold case project they hope will bring attention to some of the approximately 70 unsolved homicides they have dating back to mid-1970s.
"Some of these cases just at a dead end," Cays said. "We need something to give us a direction so we can keep it moving."
Cays said the plan is to pick one cold case each month and make a video highlighting it to let the public and the victim's loved ones know they're still investigating. He said they hope to get in new tips that can at least help move the investigation forward, if not solve it entirely.
"Each one of these cases that are unsolved, we know somebody is holding the right piece for us," Cays said. "We want to find justice for the victims."
According to police, Ware was walking with some friends through an alley on the west side of Davis High School on Oct. 31, 2014 when they ran into another group of people and the two groups exchanged words.
"Some of Deprecia's friends were involved in gangs and we believe that the other group of individuals were likely also involved in gangs," Det. Kevin Cays said.
Cays said a person in the other group opened fire on Deprecia and her friends. He said she was struck and died from her injuries at the scene.
It's a case that's remained unsolved for over eight years and one Cays has never forgotten because it was the first homicide he was assigned to investigate when he joined YPD's Major Crimes Unit.
"We do take these cases personally and this is one that I certainly do take personally," Cays said.
Cays said he can remember the names of not just the victims in unsolved homicides he's investigated, but the names of those other detectives have handled.
"You never forget them," Cays said. "You know, you drive around the city and you could point to all the different scenes you've been to, and you remember those ones aren't solved or these ones are, and you always think about it."
Cays said in Deprecia's case, the biggest roadblock isn't that no one saw what happened, but that the people who did witness the shooting won't come forward or cooperate.
"In these kinds of cases that are somewhat gang-related, we know that there's a fear of retaliation," Cays said. "The gang culture kind of prohibits these these individuals from from cooperating with police.”
However, detectives still hope that someone will come forward with new information that will allow them to figure out who killed Deprecia and put them behind bars.
"We don't have a crystal ball that allows us to, you know, come up with a suspect," Cays said. "We need the right person, the right evidence, the right video to bring it all together for us.”
Cays said if they're able to do that, they should be able to bring justice for Deprecia and closure for the family she left behind, like her older sister Angelique, who said her sister brought joy to their family and was always there for the people who needed her help.
"Having justice would mean a lot, you know?" Angelique said. "She deserves that."
Anyone with any information about this case can contact Det. Kevin Cays at 509-249-6874 or make an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers here.
