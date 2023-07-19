Yakima police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 30-year-old man they believe fatally shot a man early Monday morning after following the victim and his friends from a nearby restaurant.
According to court documents, investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Juan Rosales-Montes de Oca through witness interviews, surveillance video and Flock cameras.
“At this point, he may be in the area, he may have fled to another state,” Yakima Police Capt. Shawn Boyle said. “Obviously, if you see him, please call 911.”
People can also send in anonymous tips to Yakima County Crime Stoppers online here or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Court documents show Rosales was at the same restaurant early Monday morning as the victim, a 32-year-old man who was there with two of his friends.
Investigators said they all left about the same time and the victim reportedly got into the passenger seat of the car, which one of his friends was driving, while Rosales got into his own car and followed behind them.
“We're unsure about their interaction at the restaurant,” Boyle said. “It's believed that they don't know each other at this point.”
Court documents show when both cars stopped at the stoplight at South 18th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard, Rosales motioned for the driver to roll down the window.
“When they rolled the window down, the shots were fired, at least one shot into the victim vehicle, striking the man, who passed away from his injuries,” Boyle said.
Boyle said if anyone finds themself in a similar position, where a stranger asks them to roll down their window at an intersection, they have several options.
“It may be somebody's trying to help you, but obviously, look at the circumstances, and if you're very uncomfortable, call 911 and say this person is trying to contact me,” Boyle said.
Boyle said if the person keeps following and you’re afraid to stop, you can also drive to the police station and they’ll come out to make sure you’re safe.
