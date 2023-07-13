YAKIMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old driver accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car has been arrested, but Yakima police are asking for the public's help in finding the evidence needed to prove it was him behind the wheel.
YPD Traffic Sergeant Scott Grant said although investigators had probable cause for the man's arrest, they're asking for any witnesses or neighbors with security cameras to help provide additional information that will help them further their investigation.
“The police department needs your help," Grant said. "We can't do this alone. We don't have eyes and ears everywhere.”
The city does have Flock cameras, which use artificial intelligence to track cars by their license plates and allow police to search generic descriptions of suspect vehicles from witnesses to find a potential match.
“But it doesn't really give us any investigative leads as far as who's driving, because it only captures the rear license plate in the back of the vehicle," Grant said.
Grant said they need additional video or witness statements to definitively prove who was driving the car. In this case, Grant said they're looking for any sign of a Ford Mustang traveling near 20th Avenue and Englewood Avenue on the afternoon of July 6.
According to police, it was a Ford Mustand that veered off the road and crashed into a fence and a 27-year-old man who was riding a bike in the area. The victim was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.
"He’s off the ventilator," Grant said. "He is stable, but obviously he has some injuries that he's recovering from that may be long-lasting and possibly life-altering," Grant said.
Police believe the driver was under the influence of intoxicants when he crashed into the bicyclist and are hoping to find more information to add to their investigation. Grant said even video of him driving a couple blocks away would help them establish his driving patterns leading up to the crash.
“Having more is always better than having just enough," Grant said.
To help with the investigation, police are asking anybody who might have video or information about what happened to give traffic investigators Jim Yates or Darius Williams a call.