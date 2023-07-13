YAKIMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old driver accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car has been arrested, but Yakima police are asking for the public's help in finding the evidence needed to prove it was him behind the wheel.

YPD Traffic Sergeant Scott Grant said although investigators had probable cause for the man's arrest, they're asking for any witnesses or neighbors with security cameras to help provide additional information that will help them further their investigation.  