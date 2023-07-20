YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorties are investigating the case of a 30-year-old man fatally shot Thursday night on East Race Street.
Yakima police were called at 6:54 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon in the 1600 block of East Race Street and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the street. Police said he died at the scene.
Capt. Shawn Boyle said there were at least two vehicles involved in the shooting, although it's unclear if the shooter was in a vehicle when they fired. He said they've already found one vehicle, but are searching for the other.
“We’re trying to track down the people involved in this," Boyle said.
Boyle said with it being a warm evening, there were a lot of people out walking in the area and investigators have been able to interview multiple witnesses.
“We’re just trying to sort through a number of different stories that are kind of very similar but obviously have a little bit of differences,” Boyle said.
Boyle said they're also looking to find any surveillance video in the area that could help them figure out what happened and who was involved.
“It potentially is gang-related,” Boyle said. “The person that’s deceased has gang ties, so we’re just now trying to find the motive.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, contact the Yakima Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Yakima County Crime Stoppers.
