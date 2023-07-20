Yakima Shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorties are investigating the case of a 30-year-old man fatally shot Thursday night on East Race Street. 

Yakima police were called at 6:54 p.m. to reports of an assault with a weapon in the 1600 block of East Race Street and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the street. Police said he died at the scene. 