Feds arrest woman in Walla Walla accused of producing child porn videos
YAKIMA, Wash. -- On Tuesday, Miguel Urbina, 38, of Yakima was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography and on county of Possession of Child Pornography.
The United States District Judge Mark K. Dimke sentenced Urbina to 300 months imprisonment and will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
According to court documents, Urbina produced child pornography in February of 2007. The documents continue to say Urbina concealed a camera into a woman's purse that was placed inside a bathroom in the Union Gap Mall.
The camera captured explicit images and videos of minor children using the bathroom, according to court documents. The images and videos were saved to Urbina's computer hard drive.
Court documents continued, Urbina produced and attempted to produce child pornography with someone who was under the age of eighteen between November 2008 and 2009.
Authorities said, the FBI executed a federal search warrant on Urbina's home on April 23, 2020 where authorities seized the hard drive that contained thousands of images of child porn. The video recording of the bathroom in the Union Gap Mall and the explicit recordings from 2008 and 2009 were also seized, according to authorities.
“Mr. Urbina’s exploitation of minor children spanned two decades, warranting the strict sentence the Court imposed today,” stated U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Mr. Urbina surreptitiously recorded unsuspecting children and preserved those materials for his own gratification. Later, he exploited another child, making sexually explicit recordings of that child. I am grateful for the FBI’s intervention and for the incredible efforts of investigators and prosecutors, who devote their careers to keeping children in Eastern Washington safe from those who would prey on the most vulnerable members of our community.”
“As a parent and as a law enforcement officer, I am horrified at Mr. Urbina’s blatant pattern of exploiting and victimizing children,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “His crimes, which dated back for years, included the use of a concealed camera to produce and store thousands of child sexual abuse images. The digital images child predators create are as lasting as the harm they cause, and we continue to fight with the hope that the consequences will deter a future offender.”
