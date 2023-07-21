YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Humane Society is hosting its first-ever Summer Bash in the Park on Saturday at Sherman Park.
There are plenty of animals up for adoption, but as part of the event, the organization is offering a special adoption fee of $100 for large dogs, not including licensing fees.
They'll also have vendors with food, gifts, sweets and coffee, as well as local tattoo shop Crave Ink, which will be doing small, animal-related tattoos for $40 each.
Other vendors include GlitterBug Bowtique, Pitch and Pine Coffee, Sweets by Eleeza, Steph’s Crafty Chaos, TJ Rogers Insurance Agency and Moonbeams.
YHS Foster Coordinator and Event Manager Kristine Vatshell said the goal is to find forever homes for as many animals as possible because they're struggling to keep up with demand. She said right now, every one of the organizations's 92 kennels is full.
“It's awful that we have turned people away because we can't fit so many," Vatshell said. "We just don't have the space. Our lobbies are full. Our offices are full.”
The Summer Bash in the Park will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sherman Park, located off of West Birchfield Road near the Yakima Humane Society building.
The event is free, but organizers said any donation to the Yakima Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
They're also partnering with Solarity Credit Union as part of a special promotion where if you donate $20 to the Yakima Humane Society, the bank will give you a Sasquatch plush toy.
Vatshell said they're also in dire need of volunteers to come walk the dogs. She said people can come in during any time the Yakima Humane Society is open; the only requirements are that the person is at least 18 years old and has a valid I.D.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.