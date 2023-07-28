YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima has made temporary staffing changes at the airport fire station to cut back on overtime costs, but is receiving pushback from IAFF Local 469, the union representing the city's firefighters, which claims the move puts the community's safety at risk.
Chronic understaffing at the Yakima Fire Department has cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for firefighters working more hours to fill in gaps in personnel. City of Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said the cost is especially high this year.
"The amount of money that the city has spent on overtime for the fire department up to this point is more than twice what was budgeted for the entire year," Beehler said.
Beehler said they had only set aside $650,000 for firefighter overtime for all of 2023, but have racked up $1.3 million in overtime in just the first six months.
"The whole reason this overtime situation got so out of hand was because the city administration decided not to hire firefighters for two years and leave vacant positions open," IAFF Local 469 Vice President Mark Buskas said.
Buskas said the overtime isn't just costing the city money, but costing the firefighters' time to recuperate between shifts and time with their families. He said firefighters are regularly being directed to work 72-hour shifts — and occasionally 96-hour shifts — instead of their usual 48-hour shifts, regardless of whether they want the overtime.
"Mandated shifts have been skyrocketing, which hasn't happened like ever in the 20 years previously," Buskas said. "If you refuse or you leave, you could be fired."
The city has hired six new firefighters, which Buskas said is helping to reduce the amount of overtime hours they're working. However, he said the union is firmly opposed to another recent change the city has made in an effort to decrease overtime hours.
Effective Thursday, the city has temporarily cut a firefighter position at the airport, which city officials estimate will save about $42,000 a month in overtime and a total of about $100,000 dollars in a two-and-a-half month period.
"We needed to take some immediate action and that's what we've done on a temporary basis," Beehler said. "It is perfectly acceptable within FAA guidelines and we made sure of that before making this change.”
Station 94, located at the Yakima airport, typically has four personnel on duty, three of which are the firefighters that make up the crew for Engine 94. Fire engines require a minimum of three people to operate safely.
The fourth firefighter is always one trained and certified to provide aircraft rescue and fire fighting or ARFF services, including the specialized equipment used to put out fires involving planes. The ARFF firefighter remains behind at the station while Engine 94 responds to calls in the area, so there's someone available 24/7 in case of an emergency at the airport.
Beehler said they've temporarily removed one of those firefighter positions, giving them an extra person they can schedule for shifts to avoid having to schedule another firefighter for overtime. However, with one firefighter at the station, the ARFF firefighter will have to go out on calls as the third member of the crew for Engine 94, leaving the airport fire station empty.
IAFF Local 469 President John Shahan said last summer, an FAA crew piloting a 737 had to divert to the Yakima airport because there was smoke in the cabin. He said the ARFF firefighter responded in less than five minutes because they were on standby at the airport station.
"If there was no ARFF, well, they're sitting on the tarmac, trying to get everybody out of the plane, who knows what's going on?” Shahan said.
Under FAA rules, the airport is required to have the ARFF firefighter on hand during commercial flights. Shahan said that means the only period of time when the ARFF firefighter will be guaranteed to be at the station is the two to three hour window in the afternoon, when the daily Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle arrives, picks up passengers and departs again.
Shahan said that leaves the many smaller private and freight planes that come and go from the airport daily without any guarantee that there will be someone able to respond immediately in case of an emergency.
The change also means that Engine 94 will be out of service for that same two-hour period because with the ARFF firefighter unable to serve as their third crew member, they can't operate the fire engine.
"The impacts to public safety are enormous, but at the end of the day, it's always the citizen that pays the price," Shahan said. "There could be a call six blocks from their station during this brownout window and they've been ordered not to go."
Shahan said that leaves the area around the airport without an engine and in case of an emergency, there's no guarantee there will be an engine able to get there within a few minutes or whether mutual aid partners will be available to fill in the gaps.
The Yakima Fire Department has a total of seven companies: six engines and a ladder truck. The standard response to a structure fire is four engines and a ladder truck, which leaves only two engines to cover the rest of the city.
"We have more structure fires in the city of Yakima per capita than anywhere else in the state," Shahan said.
If multiple calls come in at once, union representatives said the response gets even trickier. Shahan said it's something they experienced over the weekend in the area near Engine 94 when a woman was shot in the stomach at the same time firefighters were called out to a working structure period.
Shahan said had the new rule been in effect, Engine 94 would not have been able to respond because it would be stuck at the airport station without a third crew member while the ARFF firefighter was on standby for the afternoon flight from YKM to Sea-Tac. He said when the city advised them of the new changes, they mentioned that incident to learn how the city would like them to respond to a similar problem under the new policy.
"Do we abandon the airport to save lives or do we stay at the airport?" Shahan said. "You will stay on the airport. That was the order given."
Shahan said the likelihood of having all engines busy at one time is also greater due to the department's aging equipment. Currently, they're using a backup ladder truck because their other one is out of service with repairs and Engine 91 just returned from its own repair.
Union officials said over the years, the city has decreased the amount of money they set aside for the department to use to replace aging apparatus and while there are supposed to be three fire engines on order, they haven't received any yet.
Beehler said the change in staffing is just a temporary measure and one the city needed to take in order to make sure they didn't end up with an overtime expenditure at the end of the year that was so unmanageable that it ended up affecting the budget for other departments that rely on the general fund.
"Making a decision like this isn't done lightly; it took a lot of analysis, a lot of thinking and a lot of research to determine whether or not it was an acceptable change to make," Beehler said. "And through all of that analysis, it was determined that, given this situation that we are in with overtime and the escalating costs of overtime in the fire department, this was something that was necessary and can be accommodated for a short period of time."
The change went into effect on Thursday and will remain in place until mid-September, when staffing will briefly go back to normal to accommodate several additional flights scheduled by Alaska Airlines during that month.
After that, the temporary staffing change will continue from the end of September to mid-November, when Alaska Airlines will be switching back to twice-daily flights between YKM and Sea-Tac. Beehler said that's when normal staffing will resume.
Beehler said the current overtime issue is separate from the issues with the shortfall in the 2025-26 general fund budget, when the fire department is set to potentially lose 12 firefighter positions and close down a station on the west side of the city.
