YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima has made temporary staffing changes at the airport fire station to cut back on overtime costs, but is receiving pushback from IAFF Local 469, the union representing the city's firefighters, which claims the move puts the community's safety at risk.

Chronic understaffing at the Yakima Fire Department has cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for firefighters working more hours to fill in gaps in personnel. City of Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said the cost is especially high this year. 