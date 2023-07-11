YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police, prosecutors, schools and nonprofits have spent the past two years building up the Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition with the goal of making sure victims get help every step of the way.
“We knew at the very onset of this program that we weren't going to arrest our way out of the domestic violence issues occurring within our community," Yakima Police Lt. Chad Janis said.
In that time, they've expedited warrants for suspects who flee when police arrive, conducted daily meetings to go over all the intimate partner violence incidents that happened in the past 24 hours and instituted mandatory police follow-ups with victims after three days.
The coalition created an app to make it easier for officers to fill out lethality assessments, which help them determine the level of danger a victim is in and what services they may need to be connected with, as well as pamphlets to hand out to offenders, warning them that the police department takes domestic violence seriously.
Janis said one the coalition's proudest accomplishments has been the creation of its Handle With Care program, a partnership with the Yakima School District that allows the police department to notify educators when officers come into contact with one of their students while responding to a call.
“Schools were the very first person we reached out to because we knew we had to impact families in a different way in our community that were impacted by trauma and violence," Janis said.
Janis said just last month, the coalition was notified of a new decision made by Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusicthat will make it easier for police officers to investigate no-contact order violations coming from Yakima County jail inmates using the text messaging app on their jail-issued tablets.
“We were unable to access, in many cases, the content of the messages from offenders that are in jail, text messaging on tablets to their victims outside of jail, which, as you can imagine, has a psychological impact with that victim," Janis said.
Janis said police no longer need a search warrant to access those messages because Brusic has agreed to release the contents of the messages to law enforcement for investigative and prosecutorial purposes.
“We believe that this will increase public safety," Janis said.
Janis said the next big step for the coalition will be looking at treatment options for domestic violence offenders.
"If we can stop an offender after the first offense or after the non-criminal offense through intervention models, prevention models, meaningful work within the community, to prevent them from escalating, then that will be the biggest win that we can come up with in this group," Janis said.
Janis said they also plan to explore whether a therapeutic court program similar to mental health or drug courts could work effectively for domestic violence offenders.
The Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition meets from 10 a.m. to noon every second Tuesday of the month and those meetings are open to the public. More details about the coalition and meeting locations can be found on the coalition's Facebook page.
